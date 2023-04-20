This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

BetEnt fined €400,000 by Netherlands gambling regulator

20th April 2023 10:40 am GMT
Pragmatic Solutions

Dutch gambling regulator Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) has imposed a €400,000 fine on BetEnt for breaching advertising regulations.

The company was found to have sent advertising material for its Betcity.nl brand to customers aged 18-24 between October 2021 and March 2022.

This is in breach of Dutch regulations prohibiting the targeting of vulnerable groups, which includes young adults.

BetEnt was acquired by Entain in January and becomes the fourth online gaming operator to be fined by the KSA in the past six months for targeting young adults.

René Jansen, chairman of the KSA said: “The law prohibits gambling providers from targeting young adults with advertising. The Kansspelautoriteit closely monitors this and, with these four sanctions, underlines once again how important it is that gaming providers respect the rules intended to protect vulnerable target groups.”

Online gambling advertising in the Netherlands will be further restricted from 1 July under the untargeted gambling advertising decree enacted Wednesday (19 April).

