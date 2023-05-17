ACMA takes action against CS:GO ‘skin’ betting

The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has issued a formal warning to Feral Holdings for providing prohibited interactive gambling services in Australia.

The company operates the CS:GO Roll website, where players have been able to deposit ‘skins’ in the game Counter Strike: Global Offensive in exchange for in-game coins that could be used to gamble on casino-style games.

Winnings would then be paid out in the form of skins that could be converted into real money using third-party platforms.

Under Australia’s Interactive Gambling Act 2001, games are considered illegal online casino-style games when players stake money or anything else of value.

ACMA chair Nerida O’Loughlin said gambling sites must follow Australian gambling laws, even if they use virtual items instead of traditional currency.

“Providing casino-style games online is prohibited in Australia when playing for money or something of value, whether that’s Australian dollars, cryptocurrency or in this case, online gaming skins,” O’Loughlin said.

“Skins gambling services are particularly concerning as they tap into a youth market and have the potential to convert gamers into gamblers.”