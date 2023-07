The Seminole Tribe of Florida have been handed a win by the Court of Appeals in Washington DC, which ruled Friday against a lower court verdict that blocked the tribe’s gaming compact with the state of Florida.

The gaming compact agreed with Governor Ron DeSantis in 2021 gave the Seminole Tribe the right to offer sports betting in the state, both on tribal land and state-wide with mobile wagering.

This prompted a legal challenge by a number [...]