Twitch streamer fined for illegal gambling advertising in Denmark

The Danish Gambling Authority has taken action against a Twitch streamer for advertising unlicensed gambling providers.

The case represents the first time that the Danish Gambling Authority has reported a streamer to the police for illegal gambling advertising.

The Danish police investigated the streamer earlier this year and found evidence to support the gambling regulator’s accusation, with the streamer now accepting a fine of DKK10,000 (approx. €1300) for the violation.

The Danish Gambling Authority also continues to combat unlicensed online gambling through website blocking, with a further 49 domains added to the country’s blacklist this week.