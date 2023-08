The Danish Gambling Authority (Spillemyndigheden) has expanded its blacklist of illegal gambling operators with a further 49 websites added to the list.

The regulator asked the Copenhagen City Court to block 49 websites that were found to offer illegal gambling services to players in Denmark, marking the ninth time that the Authority has gone to court to block illegal websites.

The latest addition to the blacklist include high profile brands such as Stake.com and Mansioncasino.com, as well [...]