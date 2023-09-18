This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Red Rhino fined for unlicensed gaming in Germany

18th September 2023 9:57 am GMT
Germany’s gambling regulator has imposed a €50,000 fine on Malta-licenced online gaming operator Red Rhino.

The Joint Gambling Authority of Germany's federal states (GGL) fined the operator after it failed to prevent players in Germany from using its Platincasino.com website, despite an order from the regulator.

According to the GGL, Red Rhino responded to the order by discontinuing its unauthorised online gambling offering on Platincasino.de, but continues to provide games to players in Germany without a local licence via its dot-com website.

“With this action, the GGL is signalling to the market that it is taking consistent action against unauthorised online gambling offers and is exhausting the administrative measures at its disposal,” said the German gambling regulator. “Penalty payments can be repeated or increased until the prohibition order is complied with.”

The regulator added that a high monetary penalty has also been imposed on an undisclosed payment service provider acting on behalf of Red Rhino.

