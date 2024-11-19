This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Spain fines unlicensed online gaming operators €65 million H1 2024

19th November 2024 10:22 am GMT
Spain

Spain’s Ministry of Social Rights and Consumer Affairs issued sanctions totalling €65.3 million to online gambling operators in the first half of 2024.

The Ministry said Monday that it sanctioned 15 online betting and gaming operators for serious or very serious administrative infractions during the six-month period, 13 of which were considered very serious and attracted fines of €5 million each.

Unlicensed offshore online gambling operators serving players in Spain are guilty of committing a very serious offence.

The Ministry said that a number of operators were also disqualified from obtaining a licence for a period of two years.

National gambling regulator DGOJ also identified serious infractions at two licensed online gambling operators during the first half of 2024, with Codere and Entain's Electraworks together paying fines totalling €325,000.

