The Prizes and Betting Secretariat (SPA) of the Ministry of Finance has identified 1,812 internet domains in its latest sweep of unlicensed betting and gaming operators that serve players in Brazil.

The offending domains were notified to the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) on Monday and are now subject to site blocking by all of Brazil’s internet service providers (ISPs).

