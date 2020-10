The UK Advertising Standards Authority has upheld a complaint against a Facebook post by GVC’s Gala Spins brand for featuring fluffy toy animals.

The ruling follows one complaint challenging the use of toy animals due to their potential appeal to children.

The paid Facebook post in August included a caption which stated “IT’S A ROLLERCOASTER OF CUTENESS!”. The video included text that stated “GALA Spins” and “What’s your spin?” following which the video showed text which stated [...]