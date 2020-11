US casino and sports betting operator Bally's Corporation has agreed a long-term strategic partnership with TV broadcaster Sinclair Broadcast Group.

The ten-year deal will allow Bally's to integrate content into the 190 television stations that Sinclair operates and provides services to across 88 markets. This will allow Sinclair and Bally's to jointly market, design and integrate products on a state-by-state basis, and deliver one-of-a-kind iGaming experiences to local audiences.

The agreement will also see 21 FOX live [...]