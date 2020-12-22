FanDuel agrees exclusive partnership with NBA legend Charles Barkley

Flutter Entertainment-owned FanDuel Group has secured an exclusive multi-year partnership with basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley.

The new partnership designates FanDuel as Barkley’s exclusive sports betting and daily fantasy sports partner, with Barkley also serving as the operator’s brand ambassador and spokesperson.

This will see him appear in FanDuel advertising and Turner Sports promotions featuring FanDuel’s free to play contests, as well as providing unique content for FanDuel’s social media channels and making guest appearances on FanDuel affiliated podcasts and television programs.

“The Inside the NBA crew and I really enjoyed working with FanDuel during last season’s playoffs and I’m grateful to now be their brand ambassador,” said Barkley. “FanDuel helps our show be more informative and interactive, and they do it in a way that any knucklehead could understand. So even if your team is down by 20 in the fourth quarter, with FanDuel you’ll have a reason to keep watching.”

Turner Sports executive vice president of sports partnerships and branded content Will Funk said: “Charles has been with the Turner Sports family for more than 20 years, bringing his unique flair, personality and predictions to our NBA on TNT telecasts.

“We look forward to featuring him in engaging FanDuel brand integrations on Turner Sports’ and Bleacher Report’s NBA programming.”

FanDuel Group chief marketing officer Mike Raffensperger added: “Charles Barkley is an American sports icon, a television legend and gaming royalty, so he’s the perfect person to ring in the holidays for our customers.

“For the next few years, we look forward to amplifying his voice and adding Barkley’s one of a kind personality will continue to differentiate FanDuel and make sports betting fun for everyone.”

The 2020-21 NBA regular season kicks off tonight with the Golden State Warriors taking on the Brooklyn Nets, and the LA Clippers facing defending NBA champions Los Angeles Lakers.

Shares in Flutter Entertainment plc (LSE:FLTR) were trading marginally lower at 14,820.00 pence per share in London Tuesday morning.