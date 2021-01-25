PointsBet signs Shaquille O’Neal as Australian brand ambassador

Sydney-listed betting operator PointsBet has named professional basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal as its Australian brand ambassador.

O’Neal will headline PointsBet’s 2021 Australian brand campaign across broadcast and online channels, leveraging the increasing popularity of basketball in the country.

“Shaq is an iconic figure in the worlds of sports and entertainment and was our clear number one pick to represent the PointsBet brand in Australia,” said PointsBet CMO and co-founder Andrew Fahey.

“US Sports, particularly professional basketball, continue to be the fastest growing betting sport in Australia, and we are very excited to align with such a transcendent athelete.”

O’Neal, who was elected to the FIBA Hall of Fame in 2017 after a 19-year career in the NBA, will receive part of his consideration in the form of PointsBet equity, which the company said underscores their shared belief in the opportunities ahead.

“The rise of responsible sports betting is really exciting,” said O’Neal. “I am so excited to join forces with PointsBet, the best-in-class partner in Australia when it comes to online sportsbooks.”

Shares in PointsBet Holdings Ltd. (ASX:PBH) closed 0.56 per cent higher at AUD$16.11 per share in Sydney Monday.