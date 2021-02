The UK Advertising Standards Authority has banned an ad by Ladbrokes which showed a man excitedly waiting for the start of a horse race.

The ad prompted one complaint from an individual who believed that it depicted gambling behaviour that was socially irresponsible.

The video on demand ad on All4 was seen on 25 October and depicted various people using the Ladbrokes app on their mobile phones. One scene showed a clip of a horse race, before [...]