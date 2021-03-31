BetMGM teams up with US sports radio broadcaster Audacy

US sports betting and iGaming operator BetMGM has secured a multi-year partnership with sports radio broadcaster Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications Corp.

The partnership will bring BetMGM's sports betting content to millions of sports fans across the country who tune in daily to Audacy's portfolio of broadcast stations, podcasts and shows.

The partnership comes on the heels of recent moves made by Audacy in the sports betting space, including the acquisition of sports data and iGaming affiliate platform QL Gaming Group and the launch of the BetQL Audio Network.

“Audacy is a leader in sports radio, digital audio and now the direct-to-consumer betting analytics space,” said BetMGM chief revenue officer Matt Prevost. “In Audacy, we've found a long-term strategic partner that shares our goals, enabling us to further amplify BetMGM's reach to sports fans through the most trusted audio personalities and sports betting data and analytics platform in their respective markets today.”

Audacy owns and operates 39 all-sports stations across the US, including WFAN-FM/AM in New York, SportsRadio WIP-FM in Philadelphia and 670 The Score in Chicago.

Its broadcast portfolio reaches nearly 30m sports fans monthly, with Audacy also serving as the flagship home of 41 professional teams and over 50 Division 1 collegiate programs, including the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox, Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs, Golden State Warriors and Chicago Bulls.

“The advent of legalized mobile sports betting has presented an unprecedented opportunity to bring the action closer to the audience than ever before and, as a result, provide our partners with a direct line of sight to tap into an attentive, fully engaged audience of potential sports bettors,” said Audacy president of sports Mike Dee.

“We are proud to partner with BetMGM and wish to thank them for their confidence in us as we become one of their largest media partners. In light of our BetQL acquisition and related offerings, we believe this commitment is the latest validation that no other media company offers the wide variety of ways to connect with the sports betting audience the way that we do on a multi-platform basis.”

Last week Audacy also agreed a multi-year partnership with Rush Street Interactive, which will see BetRivers become the official title sponsor of the You Better You Bet podcast hosted by Nick Kostos and Ken Barkley, which was recently relaunched as part of the BetQL Audio Network.