This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
BetConstruct
Scientific Games Lottery
Scientific Games

BetMGM teams up with US sports radio broadcaster Audacy

31st March 2021 8:32 am GMT
BetMGM

US sports betting and iGaming operator BetMGM has secured a multi-year partnership with sports radio broadcaster Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications Corp.

The partnership will bring BetMGM's sports betting content to millions of sports fans across the country who tune in daily to Audacy's portfolio of broadcast stations, podcasts and shows.

The partnership comes on the heels of recent moves made by Audacy in the sports betting space, including the acquisition of sports data and iGaming affiliate platform QL Gaming Group and the launch of the BetQL Audio Network.

“Audacy is a leader in sports radio, digital audio and now the direct-to-consumer betting analytics space,” said BetMGM chief revenue officer Matt Prevost. “In Audacy, we've found a long-term strategic partner that shares our goals, enabling us to further amplify BetMGM's reach to sports fans through the most trusted audio personalities and sports betting data and analytics platform in their respective markets today.”

Audacy owns and operates 39 all-sports stations across the US, including WFAN-FM/AM in New York, SportsRadio WIP-FM in Philadelphia and 670 The Score in Chicago.

Its broadcast portfolio reaches nearly 30m sports fans monthly, with Audacy also serving as the flagship home of 41 professional teams and over 50 Division 1 collegiate programs, including the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox, Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs, Golden State Warriors and Chicago Bulls.

“The advent of legalized mobile sports betting has presented an unprecedented opportunity to bring the action closer to the audience than ever before and, as a result, provide our partners with a direct line of sight to tap into an attentive, fully engaged audience of potential sports bettors,” said Audacy president of sports Mike Dee.

“We are proud to partner with BetMGM and wish to thank them for their confidence in us as we become one of their largest media partners. In light of our BetQL acquisition and related offerings, we believe this commitment is the latest validation that no other media company offers the wide variety of ways to connect with the sports betting audience the way that we do on a multi-platform basis.”

Last week Audacy also agreed a multi-year partnership with Rush Street Interactive, which will see BetRivers become the official title sponsor of the You Better You Bet podcast hosted by Nick Kostos and Ken Barkley, which was recently relaunched as part of the BetQL Audio Network.

Related Tags
Affiliate Audacy BetMGM Entain MGM Resorts Sports Betting United States
Related Articles

Tennessee wagers decline to $176.3m in February

Golden Nugget partners Conscious Gaming to roll out PlayPause solution

BetMGM Poker launches in Michigan

BetMGM partners IMG Arena to enhance golf betting

DC sports betting wagers slip to $15.3m in February

Michigan’s online operators generate $89.2m in first full month of operation

Virginia awards sports betting permits to Golden Nugget, Bally’s and Penn

Indiana sportsbook wagers drop to $273.9m in February 2021

Tennessee online sportsbooks hit record $211.3m wagers in January

BetMGM launch customized sports betting experience with Buffalo Wild Wings

Michigan commercial casino revenue down 29% in February

West Virginia’s iGaming market surges to record high in February

Entain posts 2020 revenue of £3.6bn as international gains offset by COVID-19 impact

BetMGM becomes exclusive regional US partner of Borussia Dortmund

Virginia sports betting market hits $58.9m handle in first 11 days

Relax Gaming
Pragmatic Solutions
Greentube
Digitain
Pariplay
Skywind

Featured Jobs

Reporter, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Reporter
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Multimedia Editor, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Multimedia Editor
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Editorial Internship, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Editorial Internship
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Fast Track
Aspire Global
Scientific Games