Gaming Intelligence
BetMGM becomes exclusive sports betting partner of The Hockey News

7th June 2021 6:57 am GMT
US sports betting and iGaming operator BetMGM has partnered with The Hockey News to become the exclusive sports betting partner of the Roustan Media-owned North American ice hockey publication.

The multi-year deal will give ice hockey fans unique insights into the game, and gives The Hockey News access to BetMGM's oddsmakers to utilize a betting-focused perspective into future articles and podcasts.

As part of the agreement, BetMGM will increase its visibility through print ads in The Hockey News' magazine, which reaches over 1m readers, and will be integrated into digital ventures such as social media and videos.

“The Hockey News has long been the trusted leader among hockey fans for the best news and analysis," said BetMGM chief revenue officer Matt Prevost. "They’re an ideal partner for BetMGM to reach one of the most passionate and knowledgeable fan bases in all of sports."

W. Graeme Roustan, owner and publisher of The Hockey News, added: “When looking for the best sports betting partner for our readership, trust and brand positioning were key factors.

“BetMGM is a trusted, well-known operator and we couldn’t be more excited to have found a long-term partner for our sports betting-related content.”

