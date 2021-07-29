BetMGM signs NFL legend Marshawn Lynch as brand ambassador

Betting and gaming operator BetMGM has signed former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch as a brand ambassador.

The Super Bowl champion will feature in BetMGM's upcoming marketing campaigns, promotions and fan events after 12 seasons in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks and Oakland Raiders.

Lynch earned four consecutive Pro Bowl appearances, one first-team All-Pro selection, and twice led the league in rushing touchdowns, earning him the nickname Beast Mode for his powerful running style.

"Being part of the BetMGM family is dope and an honor. They're the leaders in online gaming so I'm excited to learn about the industry from the best and find ways where I can have an impact," said Lynch. "Plus, with ambassadors like Barry, Gretzky and Jalen, I think da' kid is in good company, ya know what I mean?"

BetMGM chief revenue officer Matt Prevost commented: "Lynch is both an incredible athlete and larger-than-life personality. The impact he has made on the game of football, coupled with his status as an electric superstar, makes him a tremendous addition to the BetMGM team."