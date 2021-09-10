Caesars adds sports betting to Baltimore Ravens partnership

New York-listed Caesars Entertainment has agreed a new multi-faceted partnership with the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens.

The new five-year agreement expands on Horseshoe Baltimore's status as the Ravens' only official casino partner and sees the Caesars Sportsbook assume the naming rights to the club level of M&T Bank Stadium.

Caesars will also benefit from additional exposure via signature animated displays across all of the stadium's LED boards.

Pending regulatory approval, Caesars Sportsbook will launch a new mobile app in the state of Maryland, and at its eventual retail sportsbook, which is currently under development at Horseshoe Casino Baltimore.

“We're excited to grow our strategic partnership with the Baltimore Ravens by serving as the two-time Super Bowl champions' official sports betting partner and expanding our role as the team's only casino partner,” said Caesars Digital co-president Chris Holdren.

“This new agreement clearly establishes Caesars Sportsbook and Horseshoe Baltimore as the team's most prominent sports betting partner and provides our customers with extraordinary access to Ravens games, signature events at M&T Bank Stadium, Ravens training camp - even the team's away game trips and the Super Bowl.”

The deal expands upon Horseshoe Baltimore's longstanding relationship with the team and comes as the Ravens and Horseshoe Baltimore develop a new entertainment district along the Warner Street corridor linking M&T Bank Stadium to the casino.

“This agreement represents a bold expansion of the winning relationship we already share with Caesars and Horseshoe Baltimore,” said Baltimore Ravens chief sales officer Kevin Rochlitz. “We are constantly exploring ways to create additional opportunities to engage with our fans and introduce our team to new audiences, while supporting the city we call home.

“In collaboration with Caesars and Horseshoe Baltimore, we are not only continuing to develop unique fan activations but also transforming the city's Southern Gateway into a diversified entertainment district unavailable to sports fans in other NFL markets.”

As part of the agreement, Caesars Sportsbook will be the title partner on the Ravens' digital pre-game show airing live prior to each regular season home game on baltimoreravens.com and other platforms.

The operator will also serve as the title sponsor of the Flock Pick 6 game on the team's website and mobile app, and will be the exclusive title sponsor of all digital content related to the NFL Draft as covered and posted on baltimoreravens.com for two weeks leading up to the draft.

“By growing our longstanding partnership with the Baltimore Ravens, we are able to provide our guests with even more of the legendary experiences the Horseshoe brand is known for,” said Horseshoe Baltimore senior vice president and general manager Randy Conroy. “Our customers bleed Ravens purple, so we're excited to be able to offer them greater access to the team than ever before.”

Shares in Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:CZR) closed 0.66 per cent higher at $106.59 per share in New York Thursday.