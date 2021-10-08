TebWin named official betting partner of Queens Park Rangers FC

English Football League Championship club Queens Park Rangers has named TebWin as its official betting partner for the 2021-2022 season.

The Gambling Commission-licensed sports betting operator, which is owned by Malta-based King J. Entertainment, will benefit from brand exposure across QPR’s Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium and gain access to club marketing assets for promotional purposes.

Tebwin has pledged to include responsible gambling messages in its marketing at QPR, as the club prepares to also announce a partnership with gambling self-exclusion scheme GAMSTOP.

“We are thrilled to have secured this partnership with Tebwin, who have impressed us with their customer vetting and onboarding process, which is second-to-none.” said QPR commercial director Euan Inglis.

“QPR are committed to promoting safer gambling enjoyment as evidenced by our discussions with GAMSTOP, so we are delighted that Tebwin take their responsibility towards safer gambling seriously and are fully integrated with the GAMSTOP scheme.

“Our partnership with Tebwin.com will help QPR to engage fans in responsible and innovative ways this season as the sports betting landscape continues to offer amusement and fun as well as enhancing the fans experience.”

King J. Entertainment business manager Pear Dougall added: ”We are delighted to be able to support QPR in this start-up phase of our business. QPR has a tremendous legacy that extends back to the 19th century, we already feel part of the British footballing tradition because of it.

“Partnering with a team like QPR is a unique opportunity for a new company like ours, and the start of what we hope will be a long and mutually rewarding relationship.”