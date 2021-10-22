This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
BETMGM names Kevin Garnett as brand ambassador

22nd October 2021 8:42 am GMT
OpenBet

US sports betting and iGaming operator BetMGM has brought in NBA legend Kevin Garnett to serve as its brand ambassador.

The Hall of Fame power forward and 2008 NBA championship winner will be featured in BetMGM's upcoming marketing campaigns, promotions, social media content and fan events.

Garnett has become an established entrepreneur since retiring from the NBA, having recently co-founded Gaming Society, a gaming and content platform that prioritises inclusivity, education and highlights the athlete's point of view in the betting space. 

"I'm thrilled to be working with BetMGM to share their insights with my fans," said Garnett. "It's a natural fit for both myself and BetMGM given our mutual desire to stay on top of the ever-changing sports business landscape."

BetMGM chief revenue officer Matt Prevost added: "Kevin Garnett brings a unique energy to everything he does, on and off the court. As the basketball season tips off, we look forward to welcoming Kevin to the BetMGM family and working with him on a variety of fan-focused promotions."

BetMGM NBA Sports Betting United States
