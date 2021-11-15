This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

FUN88 renews official betting partnership with Tottenham Hotspur

15th November 2021 10:14 am GMT

Online betting and gaming operator FUN88 has renewed its official betting partnership with English Premier League football club Tottenham Hotspur.

The new agreement extends a ten-year partnership and will see FUN88 continue to serve as the club's official betting partner for Asia and Latin America.

This will allow the operator to continue its work with the club across a series of activations to engage fans in both mature and emerging Asian markets, and to promote its brand across LED perimeter boards inside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“We are delighted to renew our partnership with FUN88, building on a 10-year relationship,” said Tottenham Hotspur chief commercial officer Todd Kline. “We look forward to this next phase and working together to continue to engage our fans in Asia and Latin America.”

A spokesperson for FUN88 added: “We are naturally thrilled to extend our relationship with Tottenham Hotspur. Indeed, we have seen our brand grow and develop in tandem with Tottenham Hotspur over the last ten years.

“FUN88 is confident that this continued collaboration will help us to consolidate our position as one of the leading gaming and entertainment platforms in Asia. Our members will see much more in terms of Tottenham Hotspur team interaction and exclusive offerings, so keep an eye out for a range of forthcoming campaigns with the club!”

