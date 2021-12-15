Betting and Gaming Council launches forum to help protect young people from harm

Britain's Betting and Gaming Council has formed a cross-industry Ad Tech Forum to look at how the latest technology can be used to further protect children and vulnerable people online.

This cross-industry effort includes BGC members such as Flutter Entertainment, bet365 and William Hill, Advertising Association members and the Lotteries Council.

Leading tech platforms Meta, Twitter, Google and Snap will provide their input on further protecting children online, including how data can be used to improve age accuracy.

BGC members have already taken steps to protect young people, including new rules aimed at ensuring that children cannot view gambling ads on football clubs’ official social media accounts.

The Forum will build on the commitments made in the Sixth Industry Code for Socially Responsible Advertising, which stipulates that gambling operators must ensure all sponsored or paid for social media adverts are targeted at those aged 25 and over unless it can be proven that the ads meet a standard of age targeting verified by an agreed third party.

It also includes a requirement that gambling ads appearing on search engines must make clear that these products are for those aged 18-plus, while the ads themselves must include safer gambling messages.

The main forms of gambling young people take part in are playing cards, private bets with friends, scratchcards and fruit machines - all types of gambling that are not offered by BGC members (2019 Young People and Gambling report).

“I am delighted that the BGC has been able to co-ordinate the Ad Tech Forum, which I’m sure will come up with new ways of protecting young people and the vulnerable online,” said BGC chief executive Michael Dugher.

“Since being set up two years ago, we have worked tirelessly to drive up standards and promote safer gambling, and this is proof of our determination to go even further.”

Advertising Association chief executive Stephen Woodford added: “We welcome the proactive work by the gambling industry with tech platforms and advertising bodies. It is essential that gambling ads online and in social media meet the highest standards of social responsibility.”