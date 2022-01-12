This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
PointsBet Canada teams up with the NHL Alumni Association

12th January 2022 10:23 am GMT
Sydney-listed betting and gaming operator PointsBet has joined the NHL Alumni Association (NHLAA) as its exclusive sports betting partner in Canada and official partner in the United States. 

The multi-year deal provides PointsBet Canada with marketing and licensing rights to the NHLAA, as well as access to NHL Alumni across North America.

"The NHL Alumni Association has always been at the top of our list as PointsBet entered Canada," said PointsBet Canada chief commercial officer Nic Sulsky. "Saturday night hockey is an institution from coast-to-coast-to-coast. 

"Being able to partner with the likes of Paul Coffey, Nicklas Lidstrom, Mike Vernon, and the countless other NHL Alumni that skated across our screens will allow us to deliver the authentically Canadian gaming experience that we want to bring sports fans."

NHLAA president and executive director Glenn Healy commented: "What made the partnership with PointsBet Canada so attractive was their appreciation of what makes our Alumni unique. From the very beginning, PointsBet Canada understood our mission at the NHLAA, which is to 'Honour the Past' and provide hope and help for all NHL Alumni and their families. I am thrilled that they will also be embracing our players' roots and hometowns across the country where their NHL dreams began.

"It was clear in all of our conversations that PointsBet would play within the rules as a responsible gaming operator, and they were willing to partner with our players to deliver this important message to Canadians."

PointsBet Canada CEO Scott Vanderwel added: "We are fully supportive of government efforts to create a regulated gaming environment because it will create a level-playing field that not only protects consumers, but eliminates the illegal and grey-market. We are thrilled to be able to join the NHLAA to use our collective voice to promote safe wagering as a legal operator."

Shares in Pointsbet Holdings Inc (ASX:PBH) closed 3.73 per cent higher at AUD$6.67 per share in Sydney Wednesday.

Related Tags
Canada iGaming NHL NHL Alumni Association PointsBet Sports Betting United States
