Gaming Intelligence
BetMGM and SportsGrid agree strategic partnership

18th February 2022 10:22 am GMT
BetMGM Las Vegas Sportsbook
BetMGM has partnered with sports wagering streaming network SportsGrid to integrate BetMGM content across the network's live programming.

This will see the BetMGM brand, odds and promotions incorporated into SportsGrid's most popular shows, with the partnership backed up by television and social media advertising campaigns.

“SportsGrid is making big waves in the streaming world, creating a new avenue for fans to consume sports betting content,” said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt. “This collaboration allows us to further expand BetMGM’s reach to our fans through SportsGrid’s nationwide broadcast network.”

In addition to the branding opportunities, SportsGrid gains access to BetMGM’s trading team and brand ambassadors to create unique insider content for the network.

“We are proud to deliver real-time BetMGM data and intelligence to millions of sports fans,” SportsGrid president and co-founder Louis Maione. “This relationship with a recognized leader in the industry helps us better super-serve the gaming community and further cements our position as the premier sports gaming and lifestyle network.”

In addition to its online channels, SportsGrid is available as a digital sub-channel in San Francisco, Washington, D.C., Portland, Nashville, Norfolk, Grand Rapids, Knoxville, and Des Moines.

