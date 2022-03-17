This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Rush Street Interactive signs Joakim Noah as brand ambassador

17th March 2022 10:54 am GMT
New York-listed online betting and gaming operator Rush Street Interactive has signed former NBA star Joakim Noah to promote its BetRivers and PlaySugarHouse brands.

Noah, who spent nine seasons with the Chicago Bulls, will be provide content for BetRivers, including including weekly videos that will range in scope from basketball reactions to commentary on his life and charitable efforts. He will also feature in marketing campaign across television, radio, and billboards, and make appearances at multiple BetRivers locations.

"We are thrilled to have a former Chicago Bull join our BetRivers family," said RSI chief executive Richard Schwartz. "Joakim Noah will bring his love, passion, and knowledge of basketball to help create a more engaging betting experience for our players."

Noah said that joining with BetRivers to create content for Chicago and beyond is a great way to connect with fans and to spread the word about Noah's Arc Foundation and the positive impact it can have on the city's youth. "I look forward to joining the team to enhance the betting experience while sharing my passion for basketball," he added.

The Noah's Arc Foundation uses sports and art to provide kids with the opportunity to create positive change within themselves and their community.

Shares in Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE:RSI) gained 13.74 per cent to close at $8.86 per share in New York Wednesday.

Basketball BetRivers.com Chicago NBA PlaySugarHouse.com Rush Street Interactive Sports Betting United States
