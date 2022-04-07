Caesars Sportsbook named official sports betting partner of the New York Mets

Caesars Entertainment has agreed a multi-year partnership with Major League Baseball club the New York Mets.

Caesars Sportsbook will serve as the official sports betting partner of the Mets and will open a new sportsbook lounge at Citi Field named Caesars Sportsbook at the Metro Grille.

"New York is a key state for us following the successful launch of our Caesars Sportsbook app in January," said Caesars Digital co-president Chris Holdren. "The Mets' fanbase is one of the most loyal in baseball and this partnership offers us the chance to treat those passionate fans like Caesars. We look forward to opening our space at Citi Field during an exciting time for the franchise."

The partnership gives Caesars access to official New York Mets logos and marks, TV-visible in-game signage, and broadcast and digital content across Mets' properties.

Caesars Sportsbook is an authorised gaming operator of the MLB and is currently live in 23 US states and jurisdictions—17 of which are mobile—and operates the largest number of retail sportsbooks across the country.

Shares in Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NSQ:CZR) closed 6.67 per cent lower at $72.01 per share in New York Wednesday.