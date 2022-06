Britain’s Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has banned a TV advertisement for Paddy Power which was found to have depicted gambling behaviour that was socially irresponsible.

The TV ad for Paddy Power aired in the UK in March and showed a young man using his phone to gamble on Paddy Power’s ‘Wonder Wheel’ game in a living room whilst family were present. The young man briefly looked away from his screen to thank his partner’s mother for [...]