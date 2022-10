The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has issued a warning to Australian commercial free-to-air television networks, Seven Network and Nine Network, for breaching gambling advertising rules.

An ACMA investigation found that throughout July and August 2021, Seven aired 49 betting promotions during its Olympic coverage on its Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide broadcasts.

Seven was also found to have made gambling advertisements available on its live stream of the Olympics.

A separate investigation found that Nine [...]