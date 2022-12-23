BET99 signs as official partner of the NHL

Canadian online sports betting and gaming operator BET99 has become an official partner of the National Hockey League (NHL).

As part of the multi-year partnership, BET99 will launch a new free-to-play game NHL PrePlay, where fans will be provided a set of predictive outcome-based questions.

Fans will be awarded points based on correct answers and the top points recipient for the 2022-23 NHL season will be crowned the Grand Prize winner and receive CAD$100,000.

BET99 will also receive broadcast exposure through digitally enhanced Dasherboards during US-based NHL regular season and Stanley Cup Playoffs games broadcast on Rogers Sportsnet.

The new agreement also provides an array of exclusive marketing rights and designations that will connect BET99 with NHL fans through the NHL's marketing, digital and social media channels.

“This partnership is groundbreaking for Canadian hockey and sports fans,” said BET99 CEO Jared Beber. “NHL PrePlay will amplify fan engagement and excitement around NHL games, especially the prizes, which include access to once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Designed to support our focus on education within the gaming space, the game offers opportunities for players to explore the space and become more knowledgeable without making real-money wagers.

“Not only is the NHL PrePlay program innovative and a great access point for new and potential bettors, but the educational aspect also fits well with our focus on responsible gaming. We'll also leverage our partnership with NHL star Auston Matthews, taking this agreement to the next level."

Jason Jazayeri, NHL vice president, business development, commented: “We're thrilled to partner with BET99 and to promote BET99.ca and BET99.net on this unique and innovative free-to-play platform.

“This collaborative partnership has allowed us to create an entirely new free-to-play game that will focus on delivering a fun and immersive game to our fans, while also providing a level of access and prizing that we haven't seen before in our sport.”