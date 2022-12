Entain’s Ladbrokes brand has been reprimanded by the UK Advertising Standards Authority for a Twitter message that featured a number of prominent Premier League footballers.

The tweet contained an embedded video showing an image reel of Premier League footballers Philippe Coutinho, Jesse Lingard and Kalidou Koulibaly, set against a background of question marks, with the text “Ladbrokes” within the image box itself.

The tweet did not contain any calls to action, promotional offers or links back to [...]