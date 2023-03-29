Sportradar integrates with Snapchat to advance customer engagement

New York-listed sports data technology provider Sportradar has integrated its ad:s technology into visual messaging service Snapchat, opening a new channel for betting operators to engage and acquire customers.

Expanding the ad:s paid social media advertising solution to Snapchat allows Sportradar to connect sportsbook operators with the messaging service’s 375 million daily active users and 750 million monthly active users.

Snapchat’s advanced age and location targeting capabilities will ensure operators can only target users of legal age.

“More than three billion people worldwide actively engage with social media each month, so operators are increasingly turning to paid social advertising to boost their acquisition campaigns as it’s a great tool for targeting defined customers," said Sportradar global director advertising sales Florian Geheeb.

“By integrating our industry specific advertising solution into Snapchat, one of the world’s most consumed and strategically important social media platforms, Sportradar is unlocking a new channel to optimise the marketing performance of sportsbook operators."

Developed specifically for the sports betting and iGaming industries, Sportradar's ad:s paid social solution uses artificial intelligence to provide operators with a deeper understanding of customers and the means to serve personalised advertisements to individuals across Snapchat’s ad offerings.

"This partnership will provide the real money gaming operators the opportunity to dynamically reach millions of sports fans of legal gambling age in legal locations with unique creative, real-time game stats, betting odds and more," said Ross Hartnett, managerof real money gaming at Snap Inc, owner of Snapchat.

“By combining Sportradar's industry expertise with Snapchat's advertising products, we look forward to continuing to innovate unique user experiences for operators and Snapchatters."

Shares in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) closed 1.98 per cent lower at $10.88 per share in New York Tuesday.