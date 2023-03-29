This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

AGA releases updated advertising code for sports betting

29th March 2023 10:20 am GMT
The American Gaming Association has released an updated Responsible Marketing Code for Sports Wagering in response to mounting concern about the volume and tone of sports betting advertising in the United States.

The changes have been developed in consultation with American Gaming Association (AGA) members and are described as the most significant changes to the code since its inception.

By no later than July 1, gambling advertisers will have to ensure that anyone featured in sports betting advertising is over the age of 21, and that all ads include a 21+ legal wagering age warning.

The use of the term “risk free” will be banned, as will college partnerships that promote, market or advertise sports wagering activity. 

“Established in 2019, AGA’s Responsible Marketing Code reflects the commitment of our members to set and adhere to a high bar for responsible advertising,” said AGA President and CEO Bill Miller. “Today’s updates advance that commitment and represent our intention to protect consumers and evolve our standards as this nascent market matures.

“Advertising plays an essential role in migrating consumers away from predatory illegal sportsbooks and into the protections of the legal, regulated market while providing responsible gaming resources,” added Miller. “The AGA and our members are committed to building a sustainable marketplace that protects vulnerable populations and gives consumers the knowledge and tools to keep sports betting fun for adults.”

