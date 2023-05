The government of the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) has reaffirmed plans to ban external gambling-related signage from pubs and clubs by 1 September.

As part of the pledge to reduce problem gambling, pubs and clubs will be formally notified this week that all external gambling-related signs, from fixed unilluminated awning signs to digital video displays, will need to be removed, altered or concealed.

Venue operators will have three months to remove all gaming signage, [...]