Gaming Intelligence
Novibet becomes official betting partner of Irish Guineas Festival

23rd May 2023 10:10 am GMT
European online betting and gaming operator Novibet has been named as an official betting partner of the 2023 Tattersalls Irish Guineas Festival at The Curragh Racecourse in Ireland.

The operator will sponsor six of the races across the three-day festival, including the Novibet Emerald Mile opening day on Friday 26 May, and the Novibet Guineas Festival Premier Handicap on Saturday 27 May.

“We are delighted to be named as the Official Betting Partner of this year’s Irish Guineas Festival in what is the biggest horse racing sponsorship we’ve been involved with so far,” said Novibet Ireland country manager Karl Riley. “The Irish Guineas is a meeting which is one of the biggest in Irish Flat racing and we are very excited to be increasing our presence in this area.”

The Curragh racing and sponsorship manager Evan Arkwright commented: “We are very excited that Novibet has selected The Curragh to launch their biggest horse racing partnership to date, and we will work closely with their team to ensure they maximise all opportunities to raise their profile across the extensive global audience that the Tattersalls Irish Guineas Festival attracts throughout all three days.”

