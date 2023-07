Entain’s Ladbrokes brand has fallen foul of UK Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) rules for the second time in as many weeks.

In a ruling published today, the ASA said that Gibraltar-based LC International breached rules that are designed to prevent gambling marketing from having a particular appeal to people under the age 18.

This after the operator published two promoted messages on Twitter in January and February 2023.

The first featured images of Premier League manager Eddie Howe [...]