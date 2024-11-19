This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
German gambling regulator welcomes new Google Ads update

19th November 2024 9:38 am GMT

Germany’s gambling regulator expects the recent Google Ads update to have a significant effect on the ability of unlicensed operators to advertise.

The update was released on 25 September and limits Google Ads advertising to operators who are licensed by the Joint Gambling Authority of Germany's federal states (GGL).

The GGL has worked closely with Google on the matter since 2023, leading to constructive discussions that have culminated in this new policy.

The GGL said that in the first few weeks after the new policy came into effect, it did not detect any paid-for ads by unlicensed operators on Google Ads.

The policy also applies to gambling affiliate websites and no unapproved affiliates have been detected since the update.

The regulator continues to be concerned about the ability of unlicensed operators to gain prominent listings on search engines, noting that some black market operators achieve high organic rankings on Google due to their intensive link marketing or manipulation of search engine rankings.

“In our view, the amended advertising guideline is currently having a clear effect,” said GGL chief executive Ronald Benter.

“We will continue to monitor developments and remain in contact with Google in order to achieve further restrictions on advertising opportunities for illegal gambling providers.”

