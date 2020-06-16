Denver Broncos name FanDuel as official sports betting partner

Flutter Entertainment’s FanDuel has agreed a multi-year partnership with the NFL’s Denver Broncos.

FanDuel will serve as an official sports betting partner and daily fantasy partner of the Broncos, marking its first partnership with an NFL team.

The partnership gives FanDuel access to official Broncos marks and logos for use across its online sports betting and daily fantasy sports offering in Colorado, with the operator also benefitting from in-stadium signage and radio and TV advertising to promote its sports betting offering directly to fans.

“Colorado is home to a passionate sports fan base and independent spirit, and, together with the Broncos, we're going to take the fan experience in Colorado to the next level,” said FanDuel Group chief marketing officer Mike Raffensperger.

“With the NFL season just around the corner, partnering with an innovative organization like the Denver Broncos allows us to offer engaging fan experiences both inside and outside the stadium and access to unique betting promotions and content.”

Denver Broncos chief commercial officer Mac Freeman commented: “FanDuel has built a strong reputation as a premier gaming destination for sports fans. The ways they smartly reach people through engaging and entertaining content is in line with the Broncos’ innovative thinking when connecting with our fans.

“With FanDuel’s successful launch into Colorado earlier in May, we believe Broncos fans will enjoy FanDuel’s trusted mobile sports betting and daily fantasy platforms.”

FanDuel launched its IGT-powered sports betting offering in Colorado last month in partnership with Twin River Worldwide Holdings’ Golden Gates Casino Black Hawk.

Shares in FanDuel parent Flutter Entertainment plc. (LSE:FLTR) were trading up 1.75 per cent at 11,040.00 pence per share in London Tuesday morning.