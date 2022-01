New York-listed gaming affiliate Gambling.com Group has entered into a media partnership with US publisher The McClatchy Company.

The partnership gives McClatchy access to Gambling.com's proprietary data science platform and sports betting content team to improve its audience reach and monetise valuable traffic.

Newspapers and associated digital platforms in the McClatchy news group include The Miami Herald, Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Kansas City Star, Charlotte Observer, News and Observer (Raleigh, N.C.), Lexington Herald-Leader and Sacramento Bee.

“McClatchy is [...]