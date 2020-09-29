This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

PAGCOR looks to curb illegal iGaming promotions on social media

29th September 2020 8:21 am GMT

State-owned gaming regulator Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) is to take action against illegal online gambling operators using social media to promote their services.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year, PAGCOR said that it had received increased reports of illegal online gambling being promoted across the country through social media platforms such as Facebook.

To further strengthen its fight against unauthorized gambling activities, the regulator has asked for the assistance of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) to conduct investigation on banks, remittance services, and payment solutions used as conduits for these illegal operations.

PAGCOR has also called on Facebook to work with the regulator and Philippine authorities to curtail the “fraudulent” activities, which are being promoted through their platform.

The regulator’s warning comes after the Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG) recently shut down an unnamed unlicensed online bingo operator, one of several illegal gambling operations which have been under surveillance and monitored this year.

