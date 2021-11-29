This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Pariplay launches new engagement tool

29th November 2021 10:51 am GMT
Evolution

Aspire Global-owned Pariplay has launched a new retention tool, Raffle Rocket, which is designed to boost player engagement levels.

The Raffle Rocket tool allows operators to create raffle campaigns across all games available on Pariplay’s Fusion platform.

The customisable campaigns help drive engagement and increase player life-time value and will be made available to Pairiplay partners without any additional integration.

“Engagement tools are becoming increasingly important for operators to stand out from the crowd and to increase player retention,” said Pariplay VP of product Vladimir Pavlov. Raffle Rocket introduces a fun new way for our partners to offer additional excitement through popular raffle draws.”

“Maintaining consistency with all our promotional tools, we’ve ensured the creation process is easy and we have added customisation options to highlight the spirit of each campaign,” Pavlov added. “Available across any third-party vendor or game, the tool is a perfect addition for any operator looking for a way to further boost the player experience.”

Shares in Aspire Global plc. (STO:ASPIRE) were trading 1.47 per cent higher at SEK83.10 per share in Stockholm Monday morning.

