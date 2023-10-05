Enteractive partners Resorts Digital for US player reactivation

Malta-based reactivation specialist Enteractive has entered a deal with Resorts Digital Gaming to increase player engagement in licensed US jurisdictions, beginning in New Jersey.

The deal will enable Resorts to utilise Enteractive’s (Re)Activation Cloud activation platform to activate registered non-funded player accounts (RNFs) across its Resorts Casino and Mohegan Sun brands.

“Our team is extremely excited about collaborating with Enteractive and their innovative player engagement strategies,” said Resorts CEO Ed Andrewes. “This partnership will set us apart from our competitors and show our players that we value the experience they have with Resorts Digital Gaming. We’re excited to see the positive outcomes of this joint effort."

Enteractive chief of business officer Andrew Foster added: “Our primary goal is to facilitate direct communication between iGaming companies and their players using genuine one-on-one interactions. With the aid of our highly skilled team of local US call agents, we are certain that Resorts can increase their results in player conversions and reactivations.”