PointsBet becomes first sportsbook to partner MLB franchise

Australian and US sportsbook operator PointsBet has been named as an official gaming partner of Major League Baseball (MLB) franchise Detroit Tigers.

The exclusive multi-year deal begins for the upcoming 2020 season and grants PointsBet in-stadium signage and branding at Comerica Park stadium, along with a sponsored presence on Detroit Tigers radio network and digital platforms.

The deal marks the first sports betting partnership for a MLB franchise and follows Michigan’s legalization of sports betting last year.

“We are thrilled to welcome PointsBet as a gaming partner of the Detroit Tigers,” said Chris Granger, group president of sports & entertainment for Detroit Tigers-owner Ilitch Holdings. “Our incredible fans will love the unique experiences and innovative offerings that PointsBet's personalized platform provides.

“We look forward to the fan-friendly enhancements this will bring to the game-day experience in and around Comerica Park for years to come.”

PointsBet USA CEO Johnny Aitken commented: "The PointsBet team is excited to announce our groundbreaking deal with the Detroit Tigers and Major League Baseball, becoming the first legal sports betting operator in US history to partner with an MLB franchise.

“PointsBet operates in rare space within the industry by owning our technology environment from end to end, which allows us to be extremely nimble on product innovation and personalized offerings to complement our app's market-leading speed. We offer the most betting options in the world on MLB games via our unique PointsBetting product, and we are excited to inject a unique and robust betting proposition into the great state of Michigan.”

Shares in Pointsbet Holdings Ltd (ASX:PBH) closed up 3.44 per cent at AUD$6.02 per share in Sydney earlier Monday.