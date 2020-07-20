DraftKings signs betting partnership with Premier Lacrosse League

New York-listed betting and gaming operator DraftKings has been named as the exclusive sports betting partner of the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL).

The partnership gives DraftKings access to official PLL marks and logos including team, league and jersey marks on all of its platforms and media channels, as well as in-stadium publicity rights.

“In partnering with the Premier Lacrosse League, we are able to expand in our sports offerings and introduce our customers to a new and exciting way to engage with our platform,” said DraftKings chief business officer Ezra Kucharz.

“The Premier Lacrosse League and DraftKings share a mutual appreciation for innovation and fan engagement. Together we will continue to bring our customers closer to the games they love and the content they crave.”

PLL co-founder and chief marketing officer Paul Rabil commented: “The PLL’s partnership with DraftKings allows us to strategically service our fanbase and broaden our reach ahead of the Championship Series.

“DraftKings has cemented its position as the premium destination for legalized wagering on professional sports and we’re thrilled by their commitment to grow professional lacrosse with us. PLL fans have been hungry to bet on games and that desire’s now a reality.”

Shares in DraftKings Inc (NSQ:DKNG) closed down 0.79 per cent at $35.36 per share in New York Friday.