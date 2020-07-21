Betcris secures MLB betting partnership for Latin America

Latin America-facing operator Betcris has become the first in the region to be named as an official wagering partner of Major League Baseball (MLB).

The new multi-year agreement gives the operator access to official MLB betting data, league marks and logos for use across its betting platforms, including a new free-to-play mobile app currently in development.

Betcris will also benefit from marketing and advertising in Latin American countries where it is licensed to operate during international broadcasts of MLB Jewel Events and Postseason match-ups.

“Partnering with MLB gives us a great competitive edge and reflects the dedicated efforts we have undertaken to be a leader in sports gaming,” said Betcris CEO JD Duarte. “This partnership will strengthen Betcris’ position in the gaming industry by allowing us to cover all the action in the field and it could not come at a better time.

“We share a vision with MLB to deliver fun and exciting content to our audiences and that starts with the 2020 season.”

Major League Baseball executive vice president of gaming and new business ventures Kenny Gersh commented: “Some of MLB’s most loyal fans reside in Latin America, so it was important to partner with the right gaming operator in the region to engage those passionate fans and also help us reach new audiences.

“Betcris has taken great strides in recent years to listen to their users and continually offer great services and we believe their experience will only further elevate the engagement opportunities for our Latin American fans.”

As a result of delays due to COVID-19, the rescheduled MLB Summer Camp is now finally underway with Opening Day scheduled for this Thursday, as the defending World Series Champions Washington Nationals lead off against the New York Yankees.