Olympic Entertainment Group seals NBA partnership for Baltic region

3rd August 2020 9:53 am GMT

Eastern European gaming operator Olympic Entertainment Group (OEG) has been named as the latest official betting partner for the National Basketball Association (NBA).

The exclusive multi-year partnership covers Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Slovakia, and allows OEG to use official NBA betting data in more than 100 land-based casinos and gaming halls across the region, as well as on its OlyBet digital platform.

OEG will also become a partner of the NBA’s free-to-play platform NBA Pick’Em, which will be tailored to players in the Eastern Europe region.

“We are happy to work with OEG, which is the leading market player in this industry in the Baltic region and Slovakia,” said Scott Kaufman-Ross, NBA senior vice president, head of fantasy and gaming. “The timing of our collaboration is perfect, given the unique opportunity for the NBA season relaunch to be broadcast live on European primetime.

“Our partnership will provide OlyBet with the tools and opportunities to create an authentic NBA betting experience in the region, giving fans another chance to become involved in the NBA.”

Olympic Entertainment Group chairman and CEO added: “We are really excited about the opportunity to work with the NBA in the coming years. All basketball fans in our region will now have even more opportunities to get involved in the NBA - live and local games, social media platforms and the best betting experience in Europe.

“The inexhaustible brand strength of this partnership makes us more ambitious and innovative than ever, and I look forward to the future that this joint collaboration will bring to our customers and our common fan base.”

