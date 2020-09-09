This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
Betway agrees Hertha BSC partnership in Germany

9th September 2020 9:15 am GMT
Betway
Sportradar Webinar

Online betting and gaming operator Betway has entered into a new long-term partnership with German Bundesliga football club Hertha BSC.

The initial three-year agreement will see Betway’s logo feature on electronic advertising boards at the Olympiastadion, with the operator also benefiting from exposure on the club’s social media posts, as well as on the Hertha BSC app and website.

“We are looking forward to having increased brand awareness among German fans thanks to our recent work with clubs in Germany’s top two divisions,” said Betway CEO Anthony Werkman. “We have seized a unique opportunity to work with a club steeped in so much tradition, Hertha BSC.

Hertha BSC financial director Ingo Schiller commented: “We are very happy to have Betway by our side as a new partner. They have already proven themselves to be a reliable partner through many years of involvement in the sports market. In the current uncertain climate, we recognise the value of such stability.”

The agreement marks the latest sponsorship deal for Betway, which took over as the new shirt sponsor of Spanish La Liga club RCD Espanyol last week.

Betway Bundesliga Football Germany Hertha BSC Sports Betting
