BetMGM signs as official sports betting partner of Las Vegas Raiders

MGM Resorts and GVC’s US sports betting brand BetMGM has signed up as an official sports betting partner of the Las Vegas Raiders.

The agreement is an extension of an existing multi-year partnership signed earlier this year between MGM Resorts and the Raiders, and will allow BetMGM to utilize assets to provide information about its betting app to Raiders fans.

“We are pleased to add BetMGM to the MGM Resorts partnership portfolio,” said Raiders president Marc Badain. “The addition of BetMGM will open new levels of engagement for Raiders fans and guests of Allegiant Stadium.”

BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt said: “We’re thrilled that BetMGM is the first official sports betting partner of the Las Vegas Raiders.

“This new partnership complements what is already a wonderful and rewarding relationship with MGM Resorts and the Raiders and we look forward to introducing Raiders fans to the excitement of sports betting with BetMGM.”

MGM Resorts is a founding partner of Allegiant Stadium and has prominent branding throughout the venue, including signage and an MGM Resorts VIP entrance on the west side of the building. The casino operator is also the presenting sponsor of the Raiders first ever regular season game at Allegiant Stadium later today (21 September).

“All of us at MGM Resorts are proud to welcome the Raiders and the NFL to Las Vegas,” said MGM Resorts CEO and president Bill Hornbuckle. “We look forward to providing Raiders fans a world-class sports betting and entertainment experience, both in our BetMGM Sportsbooks and digitally, through the BetMGM mobile app.”

Shares in MGM Resorts International (NSQ:MGM) closed 2.22 per cent lower at $22.02 per share in New York Friday, while shares in GVC Holdings plc (LSE:GVC) were trading down 2.99 per cent at 866.29 pence per share in London Monday morning.