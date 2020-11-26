DraftKings sponsors Mike Tyson v Roy Jones Jr boxing match

New York-listed sports betting and fantasy sports operator DraftKings has been named as the official sports betting partner of the upcoming fight between former world champions Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr.

The exhibition fight between the two retired boxers takes place on Saturday in Las Vegas, with DraftKings receiving significant branding throughout media day, weigh-in and the fight itself.

“Viewers of this fight will be at the forefront of a premier and customer-first event that pits two generationally dominant boxing talents against one another while also integrating DraftKings branding and exclusive sportsbook data for a seamless second-screen experience,” said DraftKings chief business officer Ezra Kucharz.

“Sports betting technology has evolved exponentially since Mike Tyson or Roy Jones Jr. were crowned world champions, so seeing these legends now clash within this innovative era of our industry is something special.”

Undercard bets will be available on DraftKings in a number of US states, including Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, New Hampshire, New Jersey and Tennessee, while bettors in Illinois, New Hampshire and New Jersey can wager on the main card and fans nationwide can enter a free-to-play pool for the match.

As part of the sponsorship, DraftKings will also develop a “DraftKings Tale of the Bet” original series to capture sportsbook trends such as percentage of bets and handle, significant bet placements and unique market offers.

“We couldn’t be happier to have DraftKings as the betting partner for the Tyson vs. Jones Jr. fight,” said Ryan Kavanaugh, a producer of the event. “This is an epic event we will all remember, and it is exciting to have the power and scale of DraftKings allow viewers to participate in a meaningful way.”

