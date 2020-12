Paris-listed gaming and lottery operator La Française des Jeux (FDJ) has agreed a multi-year extension to its partnership with the National Basketball Association (NBA).

The extension allows FDJ’s ParionsSport sports betting platform to continue to use official NBA betting data and branding across its digital and retail offerings in France.

The partnership also gives French NBA fans exclusive benefits and authentic experiences, including access to NBA games in the US, official NBA merchandise and engaging products through [...]