PointsBet named official gaming partner of Detroit Red Wings

13th January 2021 7:49 am GMT
PointsBet

Sports betting operator PointsBet has agreed a multi-year deal to serve as an official gaming partner of the NHL’s Detroit Red Wings.

The partnership gives PointsBet prominent brand exposure through television broadcast-visible virtual signage on the ice and LED signage and branding throughout the Little Caesars Arena during Red Wings home games.

The deal also includes the rebranding of the Sports & Social Detroit bar at Little Caesars Arena, which will open later this year as PointsBet Sports Bar.

"Our fans will enjoy the lively atmosphere of the PointsBet Sports Bar and the energy this partnership will bring to the game-day experience in and around Little Caesars Arena,” said Chris Granger, group president of sports & entertainment for Red Wings owner Ilitch Holdings. “We are proud to deepen our relationship with PointsBet and we look forward to creating dynamic experiences for our fans.”

The agreement is the second for PointsBet in Michigan following a tie-up with MLB’s Detroit Tigers last July, and comes ahead of the opening of the state’s online sports betting market in the next few days.

“We are thrilled to extend our relationship with the Ilitch organization and announce this partnership with the Detroit Red Wings, a very proud and storied NHL franchise with an extremely passionate fanbase,” said PointsBet USA chief executive Johnny Aitken.

“We now have the unique opportunity to work closely across both the Red Wings and Tigers, and we look forward to leveraging our competitive advantage of owning our technology environment from end to end to implement engaging product innovation and personalized offerings to complement our app's market-leading speed.

“PointsBet offers the most betting options in the world on NHL and MLB games via our unique PointsBetting product, and we are excited to unveil a deep and differentiated betting option into the great state of Michigan.”

Shares in Pointsbet Holdings Ltd (ASX:PBH) closed 7.74 per cent higher at AUD$13.23 per share in Sydney Wednesday.

