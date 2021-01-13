This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
BetMGM secures exclusive tie-up with MLB’s Washington Nationals

13th January 2021 7:55 am GMT
BetMGM

US sports betting operator BetMGM has agreed an exclusive multi-year partnership with MLB’s Washington Nationals.

The partnership will see the opening of a BetMGM Sportsbook connected to the club’s Nationals Park stadium and the launch of a mobile app within the permitted area around the Park.

“The Nationals are thrilled to expand our strong partnership with MGM Resorts into the sports betting realm,” said Alan Gottlieb, chief operating officer for the Washington Nationals owner Lerner Sports Group. “As our official sports betting partner, BetMGM will further enhance the greatest in-venue fan experience in Washington, DC through its state-of-the-art entertainment products and services. 

“The BetMGM mobile app will enable our fans to engage with the game in new and exciting ways, while the BetMGM Sportsbook connected to Nationals Park will provide Nationals fans and the DC community with a first-class gathering place to celebrate their passion for sports together.”

As official sports betting partner, BetMGM’s branding will feature inside Nationals Park as well as on the team’s social media and digital platforms, with the partners also working together to create exclusive benefits for members of their loyalty programs, MGM Resorts’ M life Rewards and Red Carpet Rewards.

“This new partnership with the Nationals is our most in-depth partnership with a team and showcases the multitude of ways we’re able to engage fans in and out of stadiums,” said BetMGM chief revenue officer Matt Prevost. “We’re extremely excited to work together to create unique experiences for Nationals fans and the broader DC metro area during and after games.”

